Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima responds to her remarks about him

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima has broken his silence and defended himself after the Kardashians branded him 'toxic' and 'negative'.



The 27-year-old model shared a post to make a veiled reference to the recent incident, saying: "Do yourself a favor. Surround yourself with those who speak of visions, ideas, goals, growth. Not those who sit and gossip about others."

During the latest episode of 'Keeping up With the Kardashians', Khloe wrote: "He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK."



The model found himself in the headlines earlier in the week after Kourtney's younger sister Khloe discussed him on Twitter.



Younes and Kourtney dated for over a year back in 2018 and again briefly in 2019 before splitting up for good.

Kourtney is an American media personality, socialite, and model. In 2007, she and her family began starring in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



Younes Bendjima was photographed in Mexico with another woman before their break-up but insisted they were just good friends.

Kourtney, who is now dating musician Travis Barker, was in a relationship with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, for nine years before they split up in 2015.