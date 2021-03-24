Schools should be closed if three people test COVID-19 positive, suggests Dr Pechuho

Students wear protective masks maintaining safe distance as they attend a class. — AFP/Files

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said Wednesday schools should be closed if three people test COVID-19 positive — may it be students, teachers, or staff.

Dr Pechuho made the recommendation during a meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), as the country tackles the pandemic's third wave.

Dr Pechuho said hospital records show the situation in Sindh is better than in the other provinces.

The health minister suggested it would be better to postpone the examinations for two weeks — and a single exam should be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Lauding her province's authorities during the meeting, the health minister said Sindh had performed better than other provinces in battling the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that schools in Pakistan that are located in coronavirus hotspot areas will remain closed till April 11.

The number of COVID-19 active cases has doubled in the last three weeks while the positivity ratio has remained above 8% in the last few days. According to the NCOC data, the number of active cases was 17,352 on March 6 which reached 36,849 on Wednesday.