Billie Eilish makes history with record views on her new look photo

American singer Billie Eilish is a heartthrob for her millions of fans who closely follow her which makes her one of the most popular singers in the modern history of music.

The 19-year-old singer has made history with iconic popularity when her picture she shared on social media attracted over one million views in just six minutes. The views on her new photo reached 12.9 million within seven hours.



At such a small age, the “Ocean Eyes” singer is already in the headlines with several Grammys to her credit. She enjoys a massive following of a whopping 77.9 million users on social media. Apart from her appealing music, her unique style also has won her a lot of admirers.

Recently, the teenager said goodbye to her statement green hair and welcomed a blonde look.



Fully aware of her immense following, the singer first teased the change on Instagram Story hours before she dropped the reveal. The teaser got fans bursting into guessing frenzy as to which colour she will be rocking next.

For a year now, the neon green roots remained her hallmark. She has tried multiple other colours also for her locks, including silver, violet, black, and blue. The fans were speculating that she will rock some other unusual colour next. However, the “Bad guy” singer opted to go back to the original colours of her roots.

She captioned her photo she shared on Instagram to show her blonde look: “pinch me.” Her fans started showering love and appreciation for the new look.

Billie Eilish also took to her Instagram Story and treated her fans with photos and screenshots of her friends who lavished praise on her.







































