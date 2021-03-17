close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Experts bash Prince Harry decision to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future with Oprah interview

Prince Harry clocked by experts for bombing Prince William’s royal future with his Oprah Winfrey interview.

This claim was brought forward by Penny Junor and in her piece of The Telegraph she claimed, “At the moment Harry seems to have taken ownership of the whole story. He is calling the shots on what this family is all about and invoking Diana.”

He concluded by saying, "But what he’s actually done is effectively put a bomb under William’s future. He’s done such damage to his family.”

