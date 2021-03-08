Prince William and Kate Middleton shares first Insta post after Harry, Meghan interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account shared a message from Queen Elizabeth, hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview went on air.

The Instagram post by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge contained nothing about Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the former American actress accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.

Check out the Kensington Royal's Instagram post:







