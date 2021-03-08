close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton shares first Insta post after Harry, Meghan interview

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account shared a message from Queen Elizabeth, hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview went on air.

The Instagram post by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge contained nothing about Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the former American actress accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.

Check out the Kensington Royal's Instagram post:



Latest News

More From Entertainment