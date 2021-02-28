Melissa Benoist, Supergirl actress, 'excited' for 'Superman & Lois' cast

Fans are sharing their reactions after the CW’s premiere of Superman & Lois.

Based on the lives of the Man of Steel, Clark Kent, and journalist, Lois Lane, Superman & Lois is a highly anticipated show.

Among thousands of people who reacted to the premier was Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist who said she "can't wait to watch" the series.

She said she is excited for the actors Tyler HoeChlin and Bitsie Tulloch who played Superman and Lois respectively.