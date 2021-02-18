Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks ravishing in her latest snap

Ertugrul famed Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun flaunts her natural beauty as she shares new snap

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli, who played as Gokce Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted fans with her true beauty.

Burcu loves to flaunt her natural beauty and often posts makeup-free photos of herself on social media.

The charming Turkish star shared her new photo on Instagram Thursday. She was looking as fresh as the morning due in red top with antique earrings.





Burcu looked ethereal in the latest photo which garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun shared her mesmerising picture to win hearts of her fans.