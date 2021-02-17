Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde take relationship to next level, find out how

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are getting very serious about their relationship.

The actress was spotted moving her belongings to the Watermelon Sugar hit maker’s LA home.

She made her move from the family base she had shared wither former flame Jason Sudeikis.

The 36-year-old was seen transporting multiple suitcases on Valentine’s Day.

The two went public with their relationship in early January while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding.

The Golden singer and the Booksmart director were spotted holding hands at the event.

