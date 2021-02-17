close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde take relationship to next level, find out how

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are getting very serious  about their relationship.

The actress was spotted moving her belongings to the Watermelon Sugar hit maker’s LA home.

She made her move from the family base she had shared wither former flame Jason Sudeikis.

The 36-year-old was seen transporting multiple suitcases on Valentine’s Day.

The two went public with their relationship in early January while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding.

The Golden singer and the Booksmart director were spotted holding hands at the event.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From Entertainment