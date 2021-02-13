close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Asim Azhar's song tops Spotify charts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021

Asim Azhar on Saturday revealed that his song "Ghalat Fehmi" has become the first Pakistani song to enter the Top 10 list on Spotify.

Thanking his fans on Twitter, the singer shared a screenshot of the Spotify chart featuring his song on number 10.

"First ever Pakistani song to enter the TOP 10 on @Spotify viral charts worldwide," Asim captioned his picture.


