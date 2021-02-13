Asim Azhar's song tops Spotify charts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Asim Azhar on Saturday revealed that his song "Ghalat Fehmi" has become the first Pakistani song to enter the Top 10 list on Spotify.
Thanking his fans on Twitter, the singer shared a screenshot of the Spotify chart featuring his song on number 10.
"First ever Pakistani song to enter the TOP 10 on @Spotify viral charts worldwide," Asim captioned his picture.