Kim Kardashian takes flak for her claim about daughter North's artwork

Kim Kardashian has been ridiculed by fans for claiming that her seven-year-old daughter North created an exceptional painting, showing a snowy mountain and a lake meandering throughout a beautiful landscape.

The mother of-four's shared the painting on Instagram with the caption: 'My little artist North'.

But, her post left fans divided as some of them were not ready to believe that such an impressive artwork could be done by a little girl as the painting looked like a beautiful photo that could be found on a postcard with its well-executed compositions and colours.

Fans were quick to share their doubts over the painting, as one tweeted: "I'm supposed to work but i can't stop thinking about how north west did not paint this."



Another wrote: "You're telling me North West is out here drawing like she is Bob Ross.. and I'm over here still drawing stick figures at 25?!?"



The third one responded as saying: "Kim Kardashian's child did not paint this. You can even see the photo shop signature. And even if you didn’t, it's Kim K so you have to take everything she says with a heavy spoonful of salt."

Kim Kardashian's claim about the painting left some critics with raised eyebrows that North painted the artwork, while others took to Twitter to claim the painting is fake.