close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian takes flak for her claim about daughter North's artwork

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian has been ridiculed by fans for claiming that her seven-year-old daughter North  created  an exceptional painting, showing a snowy mountain and a lake meandering throughout a beautiful landscape.

The mother of-four's shared the painting on Instagram with the caption: 'My little artist North'.

But, her  post  left fans  divided as  some of them  were not ready to believe that  such an impressive artwork could be done by  a little  girl as the painting looked like a beautiful photo that could be found on a postcard with its well-executed compositions and colours.

Fans were quick to share their doubts over the painting, as one tweeted: "I'm supposed to work but i can't stop thinking about how north west did not paint this." 

Another wrote: "You're telling me North West is out here drawing like she is Bob Ross.. and I'm over here still drawing stick figures at 25?!?"

The third one responded as saying: "Kim Kardashian's child did not paint this. You can even see the photo shop signature. And even if you didn’t, it's Kim K so you have to take everything she says with a heavy spoonful of salt."

Kim Kardashian's claim about the painting  left some critics with raised eyebrows that North painted the artwork, while others took to Twitter to claim the painting is fake.

Latest News

More From Entertainment