Justin Bieber’s ultra-luxury British car looks like a space vehicle

Justin Bieber has reportedly transformed his $330K British luxury car to bold futuristic look featuring concealed wheels.

Canadian pop megastar has stepped into the future with his latest ride which seems to be the part of other world.



Justin Bieber's Rolls-Royce Wraith, which was reportedly modified by infamous the West Coast Customs, recently captured by YouTuber effspot in his camera while in Malibu.

The car is indeed a rip-off of the Rolls-Royce 103EX Concept aka the Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Concept from 2016.



The 26-year-old songwriter and multi-instrumentalist had commissioned his favorite automobile repair shop which focuses on the customization of vehicles, West Coast Customs, for the overhaul according to TMZ.



Launched in 2016, this highly innovative car includes a fully electric drive train, completely autonomous drive and enhanced artificial intelligence. It presents the marque’s uncompromised view of the future of luxury mobility.



Hailey Bieber's lovely husband Justin is one of the celebrities who loves luxury cars as he has a respectable taste for it.