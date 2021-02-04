Video: Karachi robbers snatch bike from police officers

KARACHI: Four robbers, at gunpoint, snatched a bike from two police officers, Geo News reported Wednesday.



In the video obtained by Geo News, two armed robbers can be seen standing in front of a bike, seemingly asking the officers to move away from the vehicle.

They can be seen getting on the bike and speeding away, while the other two suspects can be seen riding away on their own bike.

On the matter, police said that the officers were stationed at Sir Syed Police Station and a case related to the incident has been registered therein.