Kim Kardashian daughter North stuns mom as she leaves touching note on toilet roll

Kim Kardashian's seven-year -old daughter North amazed her mom as she left a heartwarming note for her on toilet roll.



The 40-year-old reality star could not help but shared her eldest child's adorable message with her more than 200 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

"Mom, I Love You," the note on the toilet roll read.

The mum-of-four, who was emotional over the sentimental moment, responded in the same manners as she penned: "I love you too North, forever!!!"

The sweet gesture saw fans rush to the comments section to gush over the close bond the two share. One wrote: "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my life."



Another fan penned: "A love like this one...wow," while a third fan chimed in: "Love her so much. She's an artist!"



Kim Kardashian has whisked her daughters North, seven, and Chicago, three, on a mini girls' trip in Turks & Caicos amid divorce rumours.

Kim Kardashian She is thought to have wanted to try and find some common ground with her husband but they are reportedly 'not on the same page.'