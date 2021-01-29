Lil Nas X is now a New York Times best selling author

Rapper Lil Nas X is no longer popular for just his musical talent but the world will now know him as a recognised author.

This past week the Grammy winner was named as a New York Times bestselling author for his children’s book C Is for Country.

On January , the Panini hit-maker took to Twitter to share the news that the novel, which teaches children the English alphabet from ages three to seven, was available to the public.

"The best kids book of all time," he said at the time of the release.

According to its publisher Random House Kids the book narrates the story of an animated Lil Nas X and Panini the pony "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown."