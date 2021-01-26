Özge Törer who portrays Bala Hatun in 'Kurulus: Osman' wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Turkish TV actress Özge Törer has won the "Best Actress of the Year" award for her stellar performance in "Kurulus:Osman".

The TV series won received four awards at the "Crystal Globe Awards", according to the makers of the historical TV series.

According to the official social media post, best of the series and film world were determined by popular votes.

Özge Törer portrays Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey in the historical TV series.



