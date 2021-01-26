close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 26, 2021

Özge Törer who portrays Bala Hatun in 'Kurulus: Osman' wins 'Best Actress of the Year' award

Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Turkish TV actress   Özge Törer  has won the "Best Actress of the Year" award for her stellar performance in "Kurulus:Osman".

The TV series won  received four awards at the "Crystal Globe Awards", according to the makers of the historical TV series.

According to the official social media post, best of the series and film world were determined by popular votes.

Özge Törer  portrays Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey in the historical TV series.


