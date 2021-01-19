close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Eminem: 'Music To Be Murdered By:Side B' CD released

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Days after dropping his second surprise album of the year, Eminem has released the "Music To Be Murdered By:Side  B" CD.

More than 1.2 million people watched Eminem's video clip on Instagram when he announced that his new album CD is available in stores now.

The Detroit native took to the video and photo sharing app to share the video with a caption that read, "Shovel at my side, blood on my mic. Now wake up to Music To Be Murdered By like....” #SIDEB on CD available in stores now."

He released the new album last month which also included a diss track "Zeus" targeting Machine Gun Kelly and Snoop Dogg.

