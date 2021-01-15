close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Snoop Dogg's latest statement suggests he won't react to Eminem's 'Zeus'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021

Just when people thought Eminem would get a tit-for-tat response from Snoop Dogg over his new diss track, Snoop   said he had no beef with Marshall Mathers.

His statement came after Eminem dissed him on "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B", Snoop Dogg said he had no beef with Slim Shady.

Story is that a fan shared a throwback photo of both the rappers with Dr. Dre.

The fan wrote, "I wonder what changed ...," referring to the tensions between the two rappers.

Snoop took to the comments section to reassure fans that nothing has changed, and insisted everything was all good.

Eminem targeted Snoop in his song "Zeus" after the latter said he doesn't consider Em to be one of the top rappers of all time.

Latest News

More From Entertainment