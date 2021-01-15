Snoop Dogg's latest statement suggests he won't react to Eminem's 'Zeus'

Just when people thought Eminem would get a tit-for-tat response from Snoop Dogg over his new diss track, Snoop said he had no beef with Marshall Mathers.

His statement came after Eminem dissed him on "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B", Snoop Dogg said he had no beef with Slim Shady.

Story is that a fan shared a throwback photo of both the rappers with Dr. Dre.

The fan wrote, "I wonder what changed ...," referring to the tensions between the two rappers.

Snoop took to the comments section to reassure fans that nothing has changed, and insisted everything was all good.



Eminem targeted Snoop in his song "Zeus" after the latter said he doesn't consider Em to be one of the top rappers of all time.

