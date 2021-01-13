James Bond film 'No Time To Die' release date likely to change again

'No Time To Die' - James Bond film starring Daniel Craig - is reportedly set to be delayed again amid the COVID-19 crisis.



Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 was among the first major releases to shift its schedule plans due to the pandemic.



Citing sources, a media outline reported that promotional partners for the movie have been told about a delay, without a specific date.

Last year in March, it was announced that the film , which was at the time meant to hit cinemas in April – had been pushed back to November 2020. Another delay was later announced, shifting it to April 2021.

Now, there are reports that 'No Time to Die' could be delayed further, this time to autumn of this year.

As reported by Deadline, the first sign that a new adjustment could be on the horizon came on the website of the a regional Dutch newspaper BN DeStem, in which a cinema owner named Carlo Lambregts stated that the film has been postponed from April to November.



On the other hand, the film’s official website still displays 2 April 2021 as its release date. On Twitter, the biography for the official @007 account still states: 'No Time to Die will be released on 2 April 2021.'