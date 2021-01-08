close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan amazes fans as she shares incredible snap with Devrim Ozkan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan amazed fans with her charming beauty  as she shared latest photo with her co-actress  Devrim Ozkan  on Instagram Friday.

Esra, who's enthralling fans with her stellar performance in second season of Turkish hit series 'Ramo',  looks  stunning in chic outfit with  beautiful star   Devrim in the picture. 

Halime Sultan, who shot to fame with her outstanding performance in historical series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', shared the smashing picture on Instagram ahead of  next episode  of her romantic thriller  'Ramo'

In the photo, Esra looks ravishing with a touch of makeup. She let her locks cascade upon her shoulders for giving a perfect look to her personality. 

Devrim Ozkan - best known for Vuslat (2019), Vatanim Sensin (2016) and Ramo (2020) - was also looking elegant  in badge top and blue jeans.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV. She is playing a different role in her crime  drama 'Ramo'.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

