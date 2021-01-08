Swat hotel manager, owner arrested for hosting music festival in Malam Jabba

The music festival was held in December last year. Photo: Harvest Festival Pakistan/ Facebook

A hotel in Swat's Malam Jabba hosted a music festival in December last year in violation of coronavirus SOPs.



A month later, the hotel owner and manager have been arrested and fined after a video of tourists dancing at the festival went viral on social media.

The hotel manager and owner have been fined Rs40,000 each.



The video showed tourists dancing in the open air at a music festival in Malam Jabba.

According to the police, on December 4, 2020, a group of young men and women danced at a private hotel in Malam Jabba and violated the Loudspeaker Act and coronavirus SOPs.