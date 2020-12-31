Shibli reminds Opposition 'deadline' for assembly resignations is midnight

The Opposition parties on Thursday were reminded by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz that the "deadline" for their lawmakers to hand in their resignations to parliament is midnight.



"Today is December 31. The deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight," he wrote.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement had announced that the Opposition lawmakers would all submit their resignations to party heads by December 31.



Faraz noted that "the two N-League Members of the Assembly who had submitted resignations to the National Assembly Speaker backed out as soon as they were called to verify them".

Faraz also posted a series of tweets recapping a tumultuous year for the government.

'Pakistan tackled difficult year well under Imran Khan's leadership'

The information minister said 2020 was a difficult year across the globe. He said the coronavirus pandemic brought the health systems of the world to their knees and destroyed economies.

"Under Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan emerged from the challenge [better than many]. We accorded importance to both health and the economy," he said.

He added that the "smart lockdown" strategy employed by Pakistan was praised internationally.

Start of a new year

Faraz said that PM Imran Khan, with his "bold decisions", has set Pakistan on the right track for economic recovery and progress.

He said in January, with the start of a new year, a new phase of the struggle to help people out of the many problems they are in, will begin.

"All our decisions and policies are made with the people in mind," the minister said.

'Opposition doesn't have the guts to announce PDM's end'

He said in the year 2020, the Opposition's "non-democratic tactics" resulted in them getting "knocked out".

Faraz said the Opposition alliance (Pakistan Democratic Movement) that had been formed to "topple the government" had to be "sacrificed" for the parties "to further their own interests, viewpoints and ideologies".

"If they had the guts, they would have announced the end of PDM after PPP's decision," the minister said, referring to reports that the party's Central Executive Committee favours running for Senate elections versus handing in resignations.







