Princess Beatrice to have second wedding ceremony in 'original' dress

Princess Beatrice may be in the works of a second wedding to husband Edoardo Mapelli and this time she'll wear her original wedding dress.

In her secret, socially-distanced wedding ceremony this year, the princess wore the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gown.

According to royal reports, she had another dress planned and may wear it in a second ceremony in 2021.

"We had heard that Beatrice and Edo would have a second ceremony where she could wear her original dress which she had planned for the wedding," Meadhbh McGrath said in the HeirHeads podcast.

"I would really like to see the dress."

"It was so disappointing after our speculation on what she was going to wear," co-presenter Tom said.

"And knowing that she had another dress in mind but was stuck with this one," she said.

"I would like that for her and for a day that is less defined by her grandfather and grandmother. That's just about her and her husband and her unique sense of style."