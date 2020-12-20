Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Christmas with the Queen and other royals

The members of royal family, like other people around the world, will be celebrating Christmas in different manners this year due to the ongoing pandemic.



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie - who are all set to celebrate the festive event at their new home in Montecito, California - will reportedly reunite the royal family via Zoom calls.



The Duke and Duchess and the members of the family would reportedly exchange Christmas greetings with each other to put aside all rumours and speculations about their rift.



A source close to the royal family told ET Online that the royals are planning Zoom calls and to play games with each other online since they can't be together in the UK this year.



Meghan Markle , Prince Harry and other royals might not be able to be together in person, but they'll still be connecting and celebrating the holiday together as the Firm reportedly has plans in place for their socially distanced celebration.



As per reports, Meghan and Harry are on better terms with the rest of the royal family at present than they were earlier this year after stepping back from the royal duties.

The royal family usually gathers at the Queen's estate in Sandringham to celebrate the Christmas holidays, but this year, they'll be celebrating separately from different locations because of the ongoing health crisis.



People are also speculating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card. Last year, the Sussexes' Christmas card was leaked to the public and featured a heart-melting photo of their young son Archie Harrison crawling towards the camera.

