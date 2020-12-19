Viola Davis ‘broke down’ after finding out about Chadwick Boseman’s death

Hollywood star Viola Davis is remembering her late costar Chadwick Boseman, months after his untimely passing.

The Academy Award winner weaved magic on screens with the Black Panther star in what has now become his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Remembering her dearly departed friend, Davis told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview that she broke down in tears after finding out about his death.

“I broke down when I heard he passed. Lord knows we all would’ve wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity,” she said.

“But I can’t see his life tragically at all. … Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it’s not the quantity, it’s the quality,” she said.

“What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way. I would say his professional life as absolutely paralleled his personal life, that’s my guess, in terms of how he lived with the utmost integrity,” she went on to say.

She had earlier told The Guardian: "I think he is going to be remembered as a hero.”

"There's a part of the public that's gonna associate that with Black Panther; I do not. I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you,” she added.