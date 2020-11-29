Ali Zafar’s rendition of ‘Allay’ crosses one million views, trending at No. 1 on YouTube

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s rendition of ‘Allay’ has crossed one million views on YouTube after it was released to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture.



The song is also trending at No.1 on on video sharing platform.

Ali Zafar turned to Instagram and wrote, “It’s a yet again a testimony for all young and aspiring artists. You don’t need big brands with big marketing budgets to make a number one hit.”

“Just follow your heart and passion with the right intention, love and positivity with an UNBEATABLE BELIEF in yourself and God with humility in your heart. And always be Happy!,” he further said.



The singer also shared in his Insta story where he said ‘Allay’ crossed one million and trending at No.1



