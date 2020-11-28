Lady Gaga sends love to fans feeling the pressures of 2020 this Thanksgiving

Lady Gaga says, 'I’m grateful for people,' on Thanksgiving 2020

Lady Gaga reached out to all the people struggling with the pressures of the disastrous year 2020 has been for everyone.

The singer posted an inspiring message on Twitter, sending love and positivity to her followers across the globe.

"Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose [sic] had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live—families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital," the 34-year-old tweeted.

Gaga went on to say she realises how gruesome this Thanksgiving could be for many people out there. She hence assured them that her heart is with all those who are sad.

"My heart is with you Truly All day," she added. "I’m grateful for people."