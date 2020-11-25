With 10 million subscribers, Ertugrul's Urdu YouTube channel sets new viewership record in Pakistan

The Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, which has become a household name in Pakistan, set yet another record as its Urdu YouTube channel has surpassed 10 million subscribers.



Turkish Radio and Television Director Riyaad Minty shared the big news on Twitter as he wrote: "We’ve passed 10 million subscribers on our Urdu Ertugrul channel on YouTube."



He continued: "Thanks to all the fans around the world and to everyone who has contributed to the success. We re just getting started."

He also shared a clip from the hit dram and wrote: "Globally across all languages it's around 15 million subscribers, with over 3 Billion views.

Ertugrul Ghazi shot to popularity in Pakistan after the state-owned television aired the Urdu dubbed version of the much-hyped show on Prime Minister Imran Khan's request.



The historical series is based on the life of Muslim warrior Ertugrul Ghaz who was a warrior whose strength, belief, loyalty and strong spiritual belief always helped him move forward with one aim: to defeat the enemies and establish peace and brotherhood all over, by inculcating belief in law and justice.

The main object to air Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan was to help boost Islamic culture and values among young people in the country.

