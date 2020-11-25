Inside Princess Diana's 'gay bar night out' with Queen frontman Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury smuggled Princess Diana into gay bar so the press could not recognise her

Princess Diana's personality was as charismatic as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's, which is why the two hit it right off after meeting each other.

Diana and Freddie are said to have had a mischievious friendship, where at one point they got so reckless that they even spent their entire night at a gay bar.

Accordint to actress Cleo Rocos Freddie and Princess Diana enjoyed fun afternoons in each other's company and she herself joined them on occasion with comedic actor Kenny Everett.

She wrote in her book The Power of Positive Drinking that there was once a time when Princess of Wales spent the night with Freddie "drinking champagne in front of reruns of The Golden Girls with the sound turned down."

He then asked him and the rest of the group what their plans for the night were and insisted on joining "in full mischief mode."

It is then when the Princess headed for a gay bar with Freddie while being dressed in sunglasses, an army jacket and cap.

Cleo recalled, "When we walked in ... we felt she was obviously Princess Diana and would be discovered at any minute.

"But people just seemed to blank her. She sort of disappeared. But she loved it," she added.