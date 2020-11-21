Sam Smith opens up about being vilified after they came out as queer

Sam Smith says the comments that he receoves everyday are 'very, very intense'

English singer Sam Smith in a recent interview with CBS This Morning, shared how coming out as a queer has helped them explore their true self.



"Queer people all around the world, we don't identify within those two places. Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life," Smith said.

"It's so hard to explain. I just feel like myself. I don't feel like a man, basically."

Talking about his early life, Smith shared the amount of bullying and public abuse he faced just because he was ‘different.’

"I honestly, I can't express to enough people how much courage it's taken. I wasn't prepared for the amount of ridicule. And bullying, really, that I've experienced."

The Stay With Me creator discussed that even now, he faces raised eyebrows at his sexual orientation.

"I mean, honestly, the comments and the types of things that I have to answer and walk through every day is very, very intense."

"I grew up in a village with no access to queer people and queer spaces until I was 19, 20. So a lot of my growing up was as a gay person and as a queer person has happened in front of people," Smith explained.