Thu Nov 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 18, 2020

Gigi Hadid stuns fans with jaw-dropping post-pregnancy snaps

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 18, 2020
Gigi Hadid dons jaw-dropping black creations by Alexander Wang

Gigi Hadid left her fans dazzled with her sheer beauty in a bunch of  stunning post-pregnancy snaps.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared a stunning picture with a caption, “WANGGANG GI THANG”.

Fans are delighted to see how the model is glowing even during her post-partum days. 

In the photos, she dons jaw-dropping black creations by Alexander Wang.

Earlier, Gigi shared an endearing picture with her newborn daughter, wherein she cuddles her tightly. 

Gigi captioned the photo, "She burps sunshine."

The supermodel had welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October.

