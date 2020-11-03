Selena Gomez fulfills duties as doting godmother to cousin's baby girl

An adorable photo shows Selena Gomez holding the baby girl in her arms

Selena Gomez just became a godmother to her cousin Priscilla Cosme's precious little baby girl.

Sharing an adorable photo of the newly-born named Aubriella Marie Cosme, Priscilla took to her Instagram Stories to announce the ecstatic news.

The photo shows the songstress holding Aubriella in her arms.

"So this happened," Priscilla wrote. Selena appears with Aubriella, who's wearing a Snow White dress, with a sign that reads, "Every princess needs a fairy godmother. Will you be mine?"

The two cousins have been inseparable sharing an unbreakable bond.

Selena was even the maid of honour at Priscilla's wedding in July 2019 and the godmother to her oldest child, son Aiden.

Ahead of her wedding, Selena had surprised Priscilla with a private bachelorette in Mexico.

"& I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend) My maid of honour really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful."









