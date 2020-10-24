Raoof Hasan appointed as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Raoof Hasan as his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, read the notification issued by the cabinet division on Friday.

Hasan has replaced Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa who earlier resigned from his post.

He would perform his duties as SAPM in an honorary capacity.

According to a Dawn report, Raoof Hasan is the chief executive of an Islamabad-based think-tank Regional Peace Institute in Pakistan, which focuses on “bringing peace to this controversy- and conflict-riddled region called South-Asia”.

On October 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had relieved retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa of his additional portfolio of special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

However, Bajwa will continue working as Chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.