Fahad Mustafa shares first look of his character in new film with Mahira Khan

Fahad Mustafa on Monday shared the first look of his character from his upcoming film "QuaideAzam Zindabad".
Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture in which he is seen wearing the police uniform.
Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the movie also features Mahira Khan and Asli Palijo in vital roles.
Fahad said official teaser of the film would dropped soon.