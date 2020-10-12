close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2020

Fahad Mustafa shares first look of his character in new film with Mahira Khan

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 12, 2020

Fahad Mustafa on Monday shared the first look of his character from his upcoming film "QuaideAzam Zindabad".

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture in which he is seen wearing the police uniform.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the movie also features Mahira Khan and Asli Palijo in vital roles.

Fahad said official teaser of the film would dropped soon.


