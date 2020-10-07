Legendary US singer Johnny Nash passes away at age of 80

US reggae and pop singer-songwriter Johnny Nash passed away at the age of 80, his son Johnny Nash Jr has confirmed the sad news.



The legendary singer began his career in 1950s and was best known for his 1972 hit single I Can See Clearly Now.

The musician, who had been in declining health for some time, died of natural causes at his residence in Texas on Tuesday.

The singer is survived by his wife Carli and son Johnny Nash.