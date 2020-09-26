Chrissy Teigen is shell shocked by health complications amid high risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen reportedly feels ‘devastated’ over having to shut down work for several new projects, all because of a scary health update amid her high risk pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter the model announced the news with a heavy heart and admitted , “I know I’m tweeting about stupid s–t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.”

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv.”

Due to her health, the star also admitted that she has been forced to halt the production schedule for her Quibu series as well, “and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court” because the “Baby cannot do it,” and “I am devastated.”

This news comes shortly after the model announced her appointed two week mandatory bed rest precaution.

During a short tweet to her followers at the time, Teigen had claimed, “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly.”



