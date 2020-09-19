PTI leader reprimands Centre over Karachi's gas crisis

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi criticised the federal government on Friday, saying that he would make sure Prime Minister Imran Khan, Energy Minister Omar Ayub and prime minister's assistant on petroleum, Nadeem Babar, felt 'ashamed' that Karachi was experiencing a gas crisis.



"I am not concerned if it is the PTI's government [at the Centre] or the PML-N's," he said during a press conference. "The gas delivery in this city is not correct. I will keep on creating noise [over the issue]. The prime minister should listen, Omar Ayub should also listen and Nadeem Babar should also listen. I will make sure they feel ashamed and will say to them "Koi sharam hoti hai koi haya hoti hai," said Naqvi.

The PTI leader, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, called on the government to resolve the issue of gas shortage in Karachi.

"Two years have passed [since the PTI came into power] they should resolve this issue," Naqvi said.

He said that it was the right of the people that they were supplied with gas for their use.

Responding to the situation, the Sui Southern Gas Company stated that the company was experiencing low pressure in gas supply to residential and commercial users.

They stated that a gap of nearly 100mmcfd of gas shortage was felt due to low supply from gas fields.

The SSGC said that the supply from different gas fields was so low that it was very difficult for the company to supply gas to residential and commercial areas of the city.

The gas supply company had said that their foremost priority were the residential units of the city.