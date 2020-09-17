close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Drag queen Tatianna takes a dig at Trump supporters

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 17, 2020

As the US presidential elections near, Tatianna has intensified her criticism of the incumbent President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Tatianna, real name Joey Santolini, took a dig at Trump supporters on Wednesday saying, "I’ve always wondered how many fans of Drag Race are trump supporters. I mean it’s definitely gross to ponder but imagine the conflict of interest they must feel".

He also retweeted a tweet by White House reporter who shared a video with a caption that read, "Press Secretary says @realDonaldTrump ⁩ is a 'Law and Order' President. I felt compelled to ask if he’s a law and order president why does he keep breaking the law?"

Tatianna is best known for competing on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race and later the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Latest News

More From Entertainment