Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Scott Disicks potted filming new scenes for KUWTK

Kim and Khloe Kardashian looked tense as they returned to film new scenes for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' with Scott Disick.



The reality stars sisters were photographed walking along the beach in Malibu with Scott Disick as they filmed for the next season of their hit show.

The trio were reportedly looking tense during filming for the long-running show's upcoming sessions. The Kardashians shocked fans last week when they made a bombshell announcement about the show's ending.

As per announcement, the show will end in early 2021 after 20 seasons and 14 years on air, it's currently not known if there are two more seasons to be filmed or if the coming episodes will be relabelled as season 19.

Scott, 37, sported black shorts, a jumper and trainers he walked with his ex Kourtney Kardashian's sisters. He slicked his hair back and wore a pair of designer sunglasses to finish off his handsome look.

Kim, 39, flaunted her smashing look in a tight maxi-skirt and matching long-sleeved jumper that was cropped just enough to show a peek of her bare belly and back.

Khloe, 36, was looking cool in a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans and a white slightly cropped hoodie.



