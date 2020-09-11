Diriliş: Ertuğrul: 'Aliyar Bey' plays fierce warrior in 'Deliler'

Turkish TV series "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" has seen unprecedented response from across the world for its powerful story and stellar performances by the cast.

The TV series is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on state-run Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cem Uçan, who played the role of Aliyar Bey in popular Turkish TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has asked his fans to watch his film on TV which actually released in 2018.

The actor shared a couple of screenshots from the film and fans' messages to his Instagram stories on Friday.

In the film titled "Deliler", Cem played the role of Gokkurt, one of the fierce warriors who battled the merciless Vlad the Impaler as he wreaked bloody havoc across Turkey in the 15th century.

The actor played an important role of Ertugrul's ally in season 3 of the series.



