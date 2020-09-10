Princess Beatrice pregnant shortly after honeymoon: Newly-wed drops major hint

Princess Beatrice tied the knot to the love of her life, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a secret wedding on July 17.

The newly-wed couple embarked on their honeymoon shorty after, across France and Italy.

Ever since their return, internet has been abuzz with news about Princess Beatrice getting pregnant with her first child.

Rumours started to spread like wild fire after the royal was seen shopping at a baby store Little White Company in Central London while husband Edo waited for her in the car.

Princess Bea, as she is lovingly called, was spotted by the paps visiting the baby shop, dressed in a blue pleated skirt and black blazer.

Not only this, she carried a bag from upmarket shop The White Company's children branch.

Eagle-eyed royal fans starting speculating about the arrival of a new member in the royal family very soon.

"Oh my I’m right I guess .. she’s pregnant. Oh love that. Princess Beatrice will be a very good mom," said one.

Another wrote, "I cannot be the only one thinking Princess Beatrice is pregnant!!!"

Meanwhile, bookmakers Ladbrokes predicted the time of the arrival of the new-born, which they said will be anytime in the coming months.

Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati said, We're expecting a baby for Beatrice in the coming months and wouldn't be surprised to hear a pregnancy announcement before the year is out after she tied the knot back in July."

Beatrice is already a stepmother to husband Edoardo's three-year-old son Christopher Woolf known as 'Wolfie', who he co-parents with ex-wife Dara Huang.

Wolfie was also the best man at Beatrice's wedding with Edoardo.