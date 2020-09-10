Chrissy Teigen reveals she 'begged' people all her life to like her

Chrissy Teigen got candid about the darkest parts of her life while talking about how she fell prey to abuse online.

The Cravings author revealed she used to seek validation from people, trying hard to please them.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Teigen said revealed how she got emotional for the cover shoot during pregnancy.

"... I was struggling hard with some deep dark internet/real life days. I have lived a life begging for people to like me and think I’m cool and funny and their friend, and bam, it felt like everyone [expletive] hated me," she wrote on Instagram.

"I couldn’t do anything right, say anything right. I couldn’t leave cute comments on my friend’s pages knowing they’d be flooded with pizzagate insanity,” she continued.



Teigen went on to acknowlege that “there is so much worse in the world."

“Making people happy is my entire life. There is nothing else I wanna do. I guess I’ve come to terms with the fact not everyone is going to like me, and even though I still VERY MUCH DO NOT LIKE THAT, i can live with it." Teigen concluded.