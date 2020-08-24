Jennifer Lopez shares short film about her trans nibbling, Brendon

Jennifer Lopez has shared a preview of a new short film about a transgender relative Brendon with an aim to support the transgender community.

The 50-year-old singer shared a five-minute preview of a new documentary - "Draw With Me" - about her sister's child on Instagram this weekend, telling followers the story was one "very close" to her heart.

She explained that the film is "about a transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family."



The subject is particularly close to Lopez's heart as the documentary's focus, Brendon, is her "nibling," a gender-neutral term for one's niece or nephew.

Lopez explained why the topic is so poignant right now. "Draw With Me is a short film about a transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family and also engaging in their art to help them cope with the feelings they were having during this time."



"The film is important and timely in its story and message and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendon and their family is going through in this time of acceptance and admission," she explained before showing the excerpt.

The preview of 'Draw with Me' sees, Brendon - who was born in 2001 to Lopez’s sister, Leslie Lopez - recall their struggles as a child coming to terms with their gender identity.

