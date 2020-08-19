Rihanna hilariously trolls Donald Trump as Melania snubs him in awkward viral video

American singer Rihanna is making some snide remarks at the United States President Donald Trump through her latest post on Instagram.

The Umbrella crooner shared a video that has recently been making rounds of the internet, showing the First Lady of the US Melania Trump snubbing her husband while exiting the Air Force One.

The video soon became the talk of town and left netizens in stitches, with Rihanna joining the laugh fest she too took a dig at Trump with the help of one of her hit singles.

Along with the video, the singer played her hit single Needed Me in the background with lyrics fitting aptly into the situation.

"I was good on my own, that's the way it was / That's the way it was / You was good on the low for a faded [expletive] / On some faded love / [expletive], what the [expletive] you complaining for? / Feeling jaded huh? / Used to trip off that [expletive] I was kickin' to you / Had some fun on the run though, I'll give it to you / But baby," sings Rihanna.

"Melania likes art,” she captioned the video with a shrugging emoji and #78days, referencing the time left for America’s general elections in November.

