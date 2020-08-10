Kangana Ranaut gives an earful to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood’s outspoken diva Kangana Ranaut is now giving an earful to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Terming Ranbir a ‘serial skirt chaser’ and Deepika a ‘self-proclaimed mental illness patient’, the Queen actor claimed that labels only get attached to those outsiders with humble beginnings.
"Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,” she said.
“This name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families,” she added.
This was in response to a tweet from a user after a user pointed out how Sushant Singh Rajput was written off after Raabta while Ranbir Kapoor bagged Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Tamasha.
"#Ranbir had massive DISASTERS Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos, Roy. Followed by average ADHM & Tamasha Still media loved him & got a mega RK Hirani film next #Sushant & #Kangana wr written off after Raabta & Rangoon & they say #Nepotism dsnt help u after ur 1st film," the netizen had said.