Kangana Ranaut gives an earful to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s outspoken diva Kangana Ranaut is now giving an earful to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Terming Ranbir a ‘serial skirt chaser’ and Deepika a ‘self-proclaimed mental illness patient’, the Queen actor claimed that labels only get attached to those outsiders with humble beginnings.

"Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,” she said.

“This name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families,” she added.

This was in response to a tweet from a user after a user pointed out how Sushant Singh Rajput was written off after Raabta while Ranbir Kapoor bagged Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Tamasha.

"#Ranbir had massive DISASTERS Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos, Roy. Followed by average ADHM & Tamasha Still media loved him & got a mega RK Hirani film next #Sushant & #Kangana wr written off after Raabta & Rangoon & they say #Nepotism dsnt help u after ur 1st film," the netizen had said.