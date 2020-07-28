Khloe Kardashian sizzles in new selfies amid Kim-Kanye's family drama

Reality star Khloe Kardashian proudly showed off her 'new face' as family drama continues.



Dressed in a tie-dye sweatshirt and adorned with bright orange nails, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed off her beautiful lips and thick pink eye liner. Her sandy brunette locks were also thick and flowing.

The 36-year-old, took to social media and posted a trio of glamorous selfies for her millions of followers.

The look is a far cry from how Khloe looked merely a few years ago, but she's looking more glamorous than ever.



The glamorous social media queen simply captioned the posts with a lipstick mark emoji.

The beauty's close friend Malika Haqq commented: "Go best friend!"



While mum Kris Jenner's bestie Faye Resnick wrote: "Love [lip emoji]."



