Humayun Saeed receives love as he celebrates 49th birthday

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed is celebrating his 49th birthday today and received love and prayers from friends and fans.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared the birthday messages he received from fellow showbiz stars on his Story.

Fans and friends of Humayun extended best wishes to London Nahi Jaunga actor on his birthday.

Sharing a throwback selfie, Yasir Hussain wrote, “Happy Birthday Superstar @saeedhumayun movies ki shaan aur parties ki jaan .”

Filmmaker Nadeem Baig said, “Happy birthday to this man who never made me and my family feel away from home all these years....thank you for being there....wish you all the happiness and the life full of joy and health ...HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUPER STAR @saeedhumayun.”



Commenting on his post, Humayun Saeed wrote, “Thank u brother...god bless u n family.”



Ahmed Ali Butt and others also wished Humayun on his birthday.



