Fri Jul 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 24, 2020

Gul Panra looks super chic in new pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 24, 2020

Gul Panra recently faced criticism over a viral video that she filmed at a government building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government ordered an inquiry into the matter while many officials criticized the singer for filming a TikTok video disregarding the sanctity of the building.

The singer chose not to comment on the issue on social media and took to her Instagram on Friday to share a couple of brand new pictures with her fans.

The singer looked gorgeous  in the pictures that she recently took during her visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.


