Gul Panra looks super chic in new pictures

Gul Panra recently faced criticism over a viral video that she filmed at a government building in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The government ordered an inquiry into the matter while many officials criticized the singer for filming a TikTok video disregarding the sanctity of the building.
The singer chose not to comment on the issue on social media and took to her Instagram on Friday to share a couple of brand new pictures with her fans.
The singer looked gorgeous in the pictures that she recently took during her visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.