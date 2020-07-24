‘Ertugrul’ star Altan Duzyatan launches donation campaign for cancer patients on his 40th birthday

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has launched a donation campaign as part of his 40th birthday celebrations to help the cancer patients.



Engin Altan, who essays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, will be celebrating his 40th birthday on Sunday, July 26.

Taking to Instagram, Altan aka Ertugrul announced that this year on his birthday, he is launching a donation campaign for Turkish Cancer Society.

Sharing his message in Turkish and English languages, Engin Altan said, “This year, for my birthday I started a donation campaign with Turkish Cancer Society.”

He urged his loved one and fans to donate for the cancer patients instead of buying birthday gifts for him.



“I would like my beloved ones and relatives donate for hope to cancer patients who need support instead of buying presents to me.”

He further said “The campaign will continue until my birthday, 26th July.”

“I would like to thank in advance to everyone for their support,” he said before signing off.