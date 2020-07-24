Jennifer Lopez reveals origin of her famous nickname JLo

Superstar Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed the origin of her famous nickname, JLo.

'J. Lo came from Heavy D,' the pop music icon spilled to 'World of Dance' judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough on Tuesday’s episode, according to Us Weekly.

The two-time Grammy nominee continued: “Remember Heavy D, the rapper?

The 50-year-old added: "He would come into the studio when I was making my first album, and he would always call me Jenny Lo.”



The 'Maid in Manhattan' actress, who was dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the time, said her relationship with the Bad Boy Records head honcho greatly factored into her decision to move forward with the newly bestowed nickname.



“Puffy and Jennifer Lo and Jenny Lo was showing up in records. Like, they were talking about us in records and stuff like that,” Lopez explained of the moniker. “So I was like, I’m gonna name the album 'J.Lo."

The quadruple threat (singer-dancer-actress-producer) and former “American Idol” judge had previously gone on record that it was her devoted fan base that gave her the recognizable name and said as much in 2001 interview with a daily.



A former Fly Girl on the 1990s variety-sketch comedy show “In Living Color” -- debuted her first album, “On the 6,” in 1999 and became a household name on just her second studio release, “J.Lo,” in 2001 -- an album that featured radio favorites “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

