Kanye West tearfully admits he 'almost killed' his daughter, North West

Kanye West held his first campaign event on Sunday where he delivered a tearful speech backpedaling on his earlier statements about abortion.

The 43-year-old rapper addressing a group of attendees at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on July 19, tearfully confessed that he “almost killed his daughter” North West back in 2012.

“I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he said.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.In 2020, abortion should be legal,” he said walking back on his previous anti-abortion beliefs.

“My stance is not to make abortion illegal at all. It should always be legal but there should be an option of maximum increase. Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars, or something.”

He further disclosed that even his own father, Ray West, wanted to abort him back in 1976 but his mom Donda fought for him and brought him into the world.

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me…There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he said at the event open to all registered guests who were also expected to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Earlier, he had touched on the same topic during an interview with Forbes, shortly after he announced his decision to run for presidency in 2020: “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible. Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”